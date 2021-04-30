The 49ers have found their new franchise quarterback. San Francisco shocked the NFL world Thursday night when they selected Trey Lance instead of other prospects like Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

Lance’s road to the NFL is nothing short of remarkable. He played college football at North Dakota State and put up video-game like numbers in the process. He has all the makings of a future NFL star. But it’s safe to say this is a pretty stunning result.

Jones, the former Alabama quarterback, was the favorite to land with the Niners ever since they traded for the No. 3 overall pick earlier this year. Fields was also in the mix, though he slid down projections during the off-season.

Lance, meanwhile, is on his way to the Bay Area. He’ll assume the title of the San Francisco 49ers’ new franchise quarterback at some point. It looks like 49ers fans are amped up about their new rookie quarterback.

Perhaps what’s most exciting about Trey Lance is the fact he’s just oozing with potential and has yet to reach his ceiling. Plus, unlike the other quarterbacks in this year’s class, he’s joining an organization that’s equipped for a Super Bowl run.

Football fans were quick to forget the Niners were in the Super Bowl just one season ago. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo’s limitations, they came a few plays short of taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The 2020 season proved to be a nightmare for San Francisco when dozens of key players went down with serious injuries. Assuming those same players are healthy in time for the 2021 season, the 49ers should contend for another NFC title.

Lance, meanwhile, won’t have to start right away. Garoppolo is still a member of the organization. If he’s healthy, most assume he’ll begin the 2021 season as the starter, but it’s only a matter of time before the San Francisco is Lance’s team.