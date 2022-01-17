The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Fred Warner Injury News

A closeup head shot of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after a win against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have had two defensive stars get injured during today’s game. Linebacker Fred Warner is the latest to go down.

Warner got hurt on the San Francisco’s last defensive possession. It appeared that the fourth-year pro suffered a non-contact knee injury.

On a slightly positive note, the 49ers have officially ruled Warner questionable to return with an ankle issue, not a knee injury.

Warner’s injury comes after San Francisco already lost defensive end Nick Bosa earlier in the game due to a concussion.

In the immediate aftermath of Warner going down, NFL analysts and fans alike began sending well-wishes on Twitter.

Warner has been a stalwart since entering the league in 2018. The BYU product has started 64 of a possible 65 regular season games, recording more than 115 tackles every season.

Warner was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2020.

