NFL World Reacts To The Fred Warner Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers have had two defensive stars get injured during today’s game. Linebacker Fred Warner is the latest to go down.

Warner got hurt on the San Francisco’s last defensive possession. It appeared that the fourth-year pro suffered a non-contact knee injury.

On a slightly positive note, the 49ers have officially ruled Warner questionable to return with an ankle issue, not a knee injury.

#49ers @DignityHealth Injury Update: Fred Warner is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022

Warner’s injury comes after San Francisco already lost defensive end Nick Bosa earlier in the game due to a concussion.

In the immediate aftermath of Warner going down, NFL analysts and fans alike began sending well-wishes on Twitter.

Oh man … Fred Warner down with a non-contact injury. Clutching his knee. Niners defense already down Nick Bosa. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022

brutal non-contact injury for Fred Warner — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 17, 2022

Hope that Fred Warner injury isn't serious. 49ers already lost Nick Bosa to a concussion. Losing Fred Warner could potentially be devastating. — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 17, 2022

Man, all the best to Fred Warner and hope that injury isn't serious. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 17, 2022

Niners LB Fred Warner just left the bench and walked into the blue medical tent. He has an ankle injury. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 17, 2022

Warner has been a stalwart since entering the league in 2018. The BYU product has started 64 of a possible 65 regular season games, recording more than 115 tackles every season.

Warner was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2020.