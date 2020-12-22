NFL World Reacts To The Josh Rosen Signing News

A Josh Rosen comeback story could be in the works after the former No. 10 overall pick signed with a new NFL team Tuesday evening.

Rosen’s NFL career has been a turbulent one to say the least. He was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft and wound up making 13 starts his rookie season. During that span, he threw for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 picks.

The Cardinals then drafted Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and traded Rosen to the Dolphins. He never got into a rythym in Miami, making just six appearances in the 2019 season. He wound up on the Bucs’ practice squad this year – that is, until now.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Rosen off the Bucs’ practice squad Tuesday evening, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers are signing QB Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers practice squad on to SF’s active roster, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2020

This is intriguing. The 49ers are without both starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Nick Mullens due to injuries, meaning third-string C.J. Beathard will make the start this Sunday.

Josh Rosen will backup Beathard, but fans would love to see Kyle Shanahan give the former first round pick a shot in live action. At this point, why not?

Rosen hasn’t had many camps in his favor since entering the league. Perhaps a fresh start with the 49ers could be the key ingredient in a recipe for success.

I fully expect Beathard to start Saturday, but Josh Rosen parachuting in just in time to start against Arizona, the team that drafted him, would be at least mildly intriguing https://t.co/JXUduGnVy5 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 22, 2020

I'm actually excited. Rosen's obviously talented and hasn't gotten a fair shake in his career so far. If anyone can restart his career and develop him, it's Shanahan. https://t.co/29qjDVWkv2 — Nico R (@UB_Opethian) December 22, 2020

I hope he goes off next week. The kid got used and screwed over by two different franchises in as many seasons. At least you can justify drafting Kyler. https://t.co/72UqgxgpyM — Jaden Daly (@jadendaly) December 22, 2020

To make things even more interesting, the Niners have added Josh Rosen just days before they play the Arizona Cardinals (Rosen’s first NFL team).

If C.J. Beathard looks shaky this weekend, Rosen could get a shot at running the Niners offense with a chance at revenge against the team which moved on from him.