Last Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers had to battle the Los Angeles Rams without All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams. He’s been nursing an elbow injury for the past few weeks.

Williams’ status for Wild Card Weekend hasn’t been announced just yet, but the latest update on him is very encouraging.

David Lombardi of The Athletic reported that Williams returned to practice this Thursday. That’s a strong sign that he’s feeling better than he did last week.

With a pivotal matchup coming up this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers’ fan base is optimistic that Williams will be ready to suit up.

Here are some reactions to Thursday’s update on Williams:

Williams’ return should give the 49ers a major boost on offense, there’s no doubt about it.

Earlier this week, ESPN reporter Ed Werder said he spoke to Williams about the 49ers’ showdown with the Cowboys. Williams is confident that he’ll be cleared for action.

“I spoke to Niners left tackle Trent Williams, who missed practice today and last week’s game against the Rams with an elbow injury,” Werder said. “He made it clear he intends to play Sunday against the Cowboys, believing a brace and adrenaline will offset any remaining issues with the elbow.”

The 49ers will release Williams’ status for Wild Card Weekend on Friday afternoon.