NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Brock Purdy Update

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 4: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers calls signals during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 33-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The 49ers have officially listed Brock Purdy as questionable for this Thursday's game against the Seahawks. "Mr. Irrelevant" is currently nursing oblique and rib injuries.

Purdy took over for the 49ers in Week 13 when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury. Despite not having any experience at the pro level, he had 210 passing yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Dolphins.

How would Purdy follow up that performance? The Iowa State product had 185 passing yards and three total touchdowns in a blowout win against the Buccaneers.

If Purdy is unable to play this Thursday, the 49ers would start their fourth different quarterback this season. That stat has NFL fans baffled by the team's bad luck.

"That quarterback room is in shambles," one fan said.

"Gonna be all wildcat plays at this point," another fan wrote.

"He's obviously gonna play but still idk how this happens every season to us," a 49ers fan commented.

"Let’s hope BCB is ready to go by Thursday," Barstool ISU tweeted.

Even though Purdy is banged up, the 49ers listed him as a limited participant in practice throughout the week. That should give the fan base some hope.

The 49ers would clinch the NFC West with a victory on Thursday night.