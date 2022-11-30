NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13.

McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update, however, isn't very promising.

The 49ers will be without McCaffrey for this Wednesday's practice. It's possible the team is just giving him ample rest before Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Considering McCaffrey's history of injuries, most fans aren't really surprised by this update.

"Hope this doesn't linger," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Of course CMC gets hurt RIGHT AFTER MITCHELL IS OUT FOR 6 WEEKS."

McCaffrey has 241 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in five games with the 49ers. He's been an outstanding weapon in Shanahan's system.

If McCaffrey is unable to suit up this Sunday, that'd be a crushing blow to the 49ers' passing game and rushing attack.

Even if the 49ers have McCaffrey at their disposal, they'll need a solid performance from Jordan Mason. After all, they're already down Elijah Mitchell.