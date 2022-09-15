NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Sunday Weather News

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 17: A general view of Levi's Stadium before the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Denver Broncos on August 17, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last week, Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers had to play the Chicago Bears in a monsoon. Judging by the latest weather forecast, it appears the rain has followed them to the Bay Area.

The current forecast in Santa Clara shows an 84 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks this weekend for their home opener. They desperately need a win to silence all the noise surrounding their quarterback situation.

An 0-2 start to the season would be devastating for the 49ers, especially since they're entering a new era with Lance as their starting quarterback.

With that said, 49ers fans are understandably disappointed by the latest weather forecast.

"God scheduling rain to happen only when the 49ers play," a fan said.

While plenty of jokes are being made on Twitter, 49ers fans don't want to use the weather as an excuse for this weekend's game.

"Stop the excuses and get the job done @49rers," one fan tweeted. "Lance needs to wake up and start making better decisions. Everyone needs to play better and get focused."

Hopefully, the weather conditions lighten up before Sunday's game.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.