NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Trey Lance Update

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Back in September, the 49ers lost Trey Lance to an ankle injury. On the final day of 2022, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on the second-year quarterback's injury.

Rapoport is reporting that Lance underwent a second surgery on his right ankle to "remove hardware that was inserted during the first surgery."

Lance experienced irritation based on the location of this hardware. He has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The good news for San Francisco is that Lance will be "fine" for OTAs, per Rapoport.

Although this may sound like bad news for Lance, 49ers fans are hopeful he'll bounce back in 2023.

"Probably just something routine to remove some plates or screws. Nothing to worry about," one fan said.

"More surgery is never great but more about the hardware than the ankle itself," another fan wrote.

There are some fans who believe this update is irrelevant. That's because they're on the Brock Purdy train.

The 49ers are 3-0 with Purdy as their starting quarterback. He has 912 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Purdy will try to lead the 49ers to the promised land this postseason. As for Lance, he'll have to wait until next season to get his crack at the starting job.