NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s George Kittle News

There haven’t been many players as dominant as George Kittle over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers tight end’s status for Week 15 appears to be up in the air at the moment.

The 49ers listed Kittle as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice session due to knee soreness. This doesn’t mean he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but there are plenty of fans panicking about his availability.

Over the past two games alone, Kittle has 22 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, he has 57 catches for 757 yards and six touchdowns this season.

If Kittle is unable to play this Sunday, that would be a huge blow to the 49ers’ offense. Although this next part is not that important, his absence would hurt fantasy football owners who are gearing up for a playoff run.

Here are some reactions to the Kittle news:

In the event that Kittle misses Sunday’s game, the 49ers will start Charlie Woerner at tight end. The second-year player out of Georgia has five catches for 52 yards this season.

Kittle’s participation in Thursday and Friday’s practice sessions will be telling. If his status improves, he should be on track to play against the Falcons this weekend.