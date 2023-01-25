NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be active for the NFC Championship Game? Moments ago, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided the answer to that question.

Shanahan told reporters that Garoppolo had X-rays on his broken foot Tuesday.

When discussing Garoppolo's injury, Shanahan said, "I don't expect to have him this week."

A few months ago, this might have been a big deal for the 49ers. However, Brock Purdy has played well enough in Garoppolo's abseence that he deserves to run the show for the rest of the playoffs.

"I honestly wonder what it would matter at this point," one fan said. "Maybe he'd throw him out there, but...man, that would be tough for me."

"I wouldn’t expect to have him this year. If Purdy gets you to the SB the only way he isn’t playing in it can be injury," another fan wrote.

"Garoppolo is doing as much now as he would be if he was 100%," a third fan tweeted. "Shanahan trusts Purdy in situations to throw passes that he has never trusted Garoppolo to make."

In two playoff starts, Purdy has 546 passing yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he has taken care of the football.

The 49ers will face the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.