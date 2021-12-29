NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced an official injury diagnosis for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy G suffered a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament. Despite the injury, Garoppolo reportedly doesn’t need surgery.

In fact, Shanahan said he has a chance to play this weekend. Jimmy G himself also suggested that he’s “confident” he’ll be able to suit up against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, there was plenty of reaction from fans on social media. Some believe it’s time for the rookie quarterback to get a shot.

At least one fan is ready for the 49ers to give Trey Lance a chance.

“We’ve been hearing about how the injury probably affected Jimmy’s throws on TNF,” one fan said. “They’re still in the playoff hunt. Why force Jimmy out there with a thumb injury when they have a healthy Trey Lance waiting in the wings? Give the kid a chance, see how far he can take you.”

Others think Garoppolo starting means a potential loss for the 49ers.

“Oh boy we’re losing,” one fan said.

Another fan suggested this is a smokescreen and the 49ers know Jimmy G isn’t playing this weekend.

“Team player, keepin Texans on they toes. He know he ain’t playing lol,” the fan said.

We’ll find out who the starting quarterback will be in the coming days.