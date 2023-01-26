NFL World Reacts To What Brock Purdy Said About Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Brock Purdy was under constant pressure when the 49ers faced the Cowboys last Sunday. And yet, he did just enough to help his team advance to the NFC Championship Game.

When asked about the Cowboys on Wednesday, Purdy had nothing but great things to say about Dan Quinn's unit.

"I think they had a great front," Purdy said. "I thought their secondary was really talented and skilled. All around, I think their scheme was really good too.

"I do think it was one of the best defenses that I've seen, that our team has seen this year."

This was a pretty mature response for a rookie.

NFL fans aren't really surprised by Purdy's answer though. That's because he doesn't have a lot of experience at the pro level.

"Guy played in the Big 12, shocked by this answer," one person sarcastically said.

"Dan Quinn endorsement," another fan tweeted.

"Love my qb giving Belichick vibes," a 49ers fan said.

Purdy will face an even bigger test this Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Eagles shut down the Giants in the Divisional Round, holding Brian Daboll's offense to just seven points. It was a dominant performance from start to finish.

In order to knock off the Eagles this weekend, the 49ers will need a sharp performance from their rookie gunslinger.