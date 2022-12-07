NFL World Reacts To What Teammate Said About Brock Purdy

For better or worse, the San Francisco 49ers' chances of making a playoff run will rest on the shoulders of Brock Purdy.

Purdy, the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, is now the 49ers' starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Sunday's win over Miami.

While losing Garoppolo might seem like a death blow to San Francisco's title hopes, veteran left tackle Trent Williams expressed confidence in Purdy on Wednesday.

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years. If you’re talking he’ll say shut your ass up," Williams told NFL Network's Bridget Condon. "He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your ass. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something."

Considering how long Williams has played and the fact he's a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, his words carry weight.

They've certainly gotten the attention of fans around the NFL.

"Yeah we winning the Super Bowl," one 49ers fan said on Twitter in response to Williams' comments.

"Trent Williams co-signed. A lot of the vets are saying we gon’ be alright. I trust them over the content creator 'coaches,'" said another fan. "A lot of y’all been wrong about Banks, Hufanga, Aiyuk, etc. 56 years with no rookie QB winning it all, it can happen with this TEAM."

"I told somebody, dude is a natural baller. Saban wanted him badly," added an Alabama fan.

"I thought they made a mistake keeping him over Sudfeld but I guess not lol," another 49ers fan joked.

Purdy has played in four games as a rookie, and saw his most extensive action in relief of Garoppolo last weekend. He finished the day 25-of-37 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The former Iowa State standout will make his first career start this Sunday against the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.