NFL World Ready For Trey Lance’s First Start This Week

Every quarterback who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has started at least one game this season except for Trey Lance. That will most likely change this Sunday.

With Jimmy Garoppolo currently nursing a calf injury, the door has opened for Lance to potentially win the starting quarterback job for the San Francisco 49ers.

During the second half of last Sunday’s game, Lance completed 9-of-18 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn’t that efficient, but he did make a few explosive plays for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The 49ers haven’t officially named Lance the starter for this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it certainly sounds like that announcement is coming soon. After all, Garoppolo was not seen on the practice field for the second day in a row.

Even if Garoppolo miraculously heals in time for Sunday’s game, it’s evident the NFL world wants to see what Lance can do as the full-time starter.

A Trey Lance starting debut looms. https://t.co/DRgwZ5qRvO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2021

No Jimmy Garoppolo at the beginning of Thursday’s 49ers practice… all trends point to Trey Lance making his first career start on Sunday at Arizona — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 7, 2021

Trey Lance has a huge opportunity for himself on Sunday and can really solidify why he’s deserving of being the starting quarterback for this #49ers’ team moving forward. It’s up to No. 5 from now until whenever JG gets healthy. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 7, 2021

49ers legend Steve Young is also hopeful that he’ll get to see more of Lance this weekend. He raved about the No. 3 overall pick during an appearance on KNBR.

“I know Trey’s got a better team than I did, but wow that was kind of something you can build off of,” Young said. “I left the game wanting to see more. I know it’s going to be crazy and kind of frenetic and we’re going to have some growing pains and stuff, but I ended up wanting to see more.”

The 49ers have been very secretive when it comes to their plans at quarterback, but Lance can really force the coaching staff’s hand with a strong performance on Sunday against the Cardinals.