Nick Bosa Has Bold Comment About Cowboys Offensive Line

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa isn’t scared of the Cowboys’ offensive line heading into Sunday’s playoff game.

He remains optimistic that he can wreak some havoc while also thinking that their line is beatable.

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa said. “There’s tape on them getting beat and we’re trying to do the same but they’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup this year and the past years so just game plan is to make them work.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has only been sacked 30 times this season, which is one of the best marks in the league. A lot of that has to do with how tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins have played as they’ve given Prescott a clean pocket in most games.

Bosa has recognized that and also likely knows how tough they’re going to be to beat.

“I think they are both very solid players,” Bosa said. “Obviously Tyron has had a Hall of Fame career, I think. Him and Trent have been the best tackles in the league for a long time.”

Bosa had a strong regular season with 52 total tackles (40 solo) with four forced fumbles and 15.5 sacks.

Kickoff for 49ers-Cowboys will be at 4:30 p.m. ET.