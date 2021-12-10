Nick Bosa Has A Message For Joe Burrow Before 49ers-Bengals Game

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers will square off in a game that features major playoff implications. With both sides vying for playoff berths, a loss could really affect where they stand in their respective conference.

If the 49ers are going to defeat the Bengals on Sunday, they’ll need Nick Bosa to get constant pressure on Joe Burrow. The two stars know each other fairly well considering they spent time together at Ohio State.

When asked about this Sunday’s matchup, Bosa made it clear that he’s hoping to get after Burrow.

“Yeah, he’s a good friend of mine and I definitely want to hit him a few times,” Bosa said, via 49ers WebZone.

Bosa then went into detail about his friendship with Burrow.

“We just spent a lot of time together that second year and became friends, then he left and I got drafted. We both had success, and that kind of brings you together too as friends — when you’re both on the same path, similar path.”

Although it sounds like Bosa wants to meet up with Burrow in the backfield on Sunday, the same thing cannot be said for the second-year quarterback.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Burrow said “I think I’d prefer to see him [Bosa] in the offseason and hang out with him then.”

Kickoff for the Bengals-49ers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.