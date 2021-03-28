Photos: Nick Bosa Appears To Go Public With New Girlfriend

This was a big week for the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFC West franchise made a surprising, blockbuster trade in the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco traded up with Miami, moving into the No. 3 overall selection. The 49ers now have one of the top picks in the NFL Draft and they’re widely expected to take a quarterback.

“And the 49ers did not trade up with one QB in mind,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “They traded up because they’re good with the options that will be their at No. 3.”

It was a big week off of the field for San Francisco, too.

49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa appeared to go public with his new girlfriend, Jenna Berman. Bosa, a South Florida native, shared a photo of himself and Berman on his Instagram page.

Berman, who appears to live in Miami, is a student with a huge following on Instagram. She has more than 250,000 followers on the social media platform.

It was a difficult season on the field for Bosa, who struggled with an injury. He’s hoping to bounce back strong ahead of the 2021 season, apparently with a new significant other by his side.