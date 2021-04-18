Video: Nick Bosa Appears To Be Enjoying His Offseason

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa appears to be enjoying his offseason.

Bosa, who starred collegiately at Ohio State, continues to make progress on his recovery from his ACL injury. The 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2 against the New York Jets. Bosa was forced to miss the rest of the season, but he appears to be making good progress on his recovery.

Things have been going well off of the field for Bosa, too.

The 49ers star is dating Jenna Berman. The happy couple appears to have met during their time in South Florida.

Jenna Berman has a massive presence on social media, with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. She has an even bigger following on TikTok, where Bosa recently made an appearance.

The knee looks healthy.

Bosa and the 49ers are coming off a disappointing, injury-filled 2020 season. However, San Francisco will head into the 2021 season with higher hopes – and, probably, a new quarterback.

The 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.