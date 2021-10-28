Something’s wrong with the San Francisco 49ers right now.

Following a 2-4 start to the 2021 season, fans and analysts have been left answerless regarding the situation surrounding the 49ers. They’ve been outcoached – which is rare for a Kyle Shanahan-coached team – and hit with a lengthy injury list. One more loss and San Francisco will practically be out of the postseason race.

Facing a must-win game this Sunday against the 3-4 Chicago Bears, defensive end Nick Bosa met with the media on Thursday night to discuss the 49ers’ rough start to the 2021 season. In doing so, he gave a worthwhile answer regarding the team’s struggles this season.

In summary, Bosa said the 49ers are missing the vocal and veteran leadership of tight end George Kittle and running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert is out for the season with an injury. Kittle, fortunately, should return by Week 9.

Both played key roles in the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl during the 2019-20 season.

Nick Bosa said he thinks the #49ers are missing the vocal leadership of George Kittle and Raheem Mostert. — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) October 28, 2021

As pointed out by several analysts, this is really the first time a 49ers player has offered a potential answer to the 49ers’ struggles this year.

That’s the first reference from a 49ers player or coach to something tangible that might be missing in the otherwise intangible realm of a “missing verve.” Regardless, SF has to make due without Kittle for another week https://t.co/6qE67yWbuo — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 28, 2021

It’s also plausible the 49ers’ locker room is divided. Several players – most notably George Kittle – are extremely vocal about their support for Jimmy Garoppolo. Others may feel it’s time for Shanahan to make a quarterback change and turn to the rookie, Trey Lance.

Whatever the answers or problems may be, the 49ers’ season is on the line this Sunday. A loss to the Bears would practically diminish their hopes to sneak into the NFC Playoffs as a wild-card team. A win could be the spark to get things turned around.

The 49ers take on the Bears in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.