Nick Bosa Was Asked If He’ll Eventually Team Up With His Brother

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers locked up former first-round pick Joey Bosa with a record-breaking contract extension.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension. The deal includes $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 guaranteed overall.

He and younger brother Nick Bosa worked out this offseason together for six months. Of course, they grew up together and played at Ohio State for a brief period of time.

Fans have wondered if they’d ever come back together on the field. Nick addressed that, saying it might happen later in their careers.

“We spent every waking hour together for the past six months, so obviously we have conversations. We were pretty confident Chargers would get it done… Maybe later in our careers, but we’re focused in our own paths right now,” he told reporters.

Of course, the Chargers just locked up Joey Bosa for four more years and the 49ers just drafted Nick Bosa ahead of the 2019 season.

The Bosa brothers have proved they are two of the best pass rushers in the game. Although the younger Bosa has only played on season, he made an immediate impact for San Francisco en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Nick watched as elder brother Joey landed the biggest contract for a defensive end in the sport. He could be next in a few years.