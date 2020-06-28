Old Practice Video Of WR Jerry Rice Is Going Viral

Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver of all-time, and considered in many circles to be the greatest NFL player ever. But he didn’t get to that level on talent alone.

Over the weekend, an old practice video of Jerry Rice with the 49ers has been going viral. Shared by Army tight ends coach Matt Drinkall, the 37-second video shows Rice wrecking his opposing DBs in practice.

Rice flawlessly cuts on a dime multiple times, causing several of defenders to trip over themselves. No amount of cushion in coverage is enough for a defender to stay on Rice as he gains huge separation and reels in the ball.

It’s quite a sight to see as the 49ers legend runs the slant, the post, the deep route, and the out beautifully. The video has over 1,000 retweets and several thousand likes in just a few hours.

Incase you hadn’t seen Jerry Rice absolutely destroying dudes at practice during 1-on-1s. pic.twitter.com/KxA86kdhBh — Matt Drinkall (@DrinkallCoach) June 28, 2020

Rice developed his incredible hand strength while working with his father, a brick mason who frequently tossed him bricks to lay. After excelling at Mississippi Valley State in college, he was drafted No. 16 overall in the 1985 NFL Draft – the third wide receiver off the board.

Rice went on to set every receiving record in NFL history. He led the league in receptions twice, yards six times, receiving touchdowns six times, and made 13 Pro Bowls.

There’s no debating that Jerry Rice is the greatest receiver of all-time. And he trained like it too.