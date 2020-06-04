Only 1 NFL Team Not Expected To Have Access To Facility On Friday

The past few months have been challenging for the NFL due to health concerns around the country. However, the league is finally going to loosen up its restrictions regarding teams using their facilities.

On Friday, coaches will be allowed to return to work. The NFL released a statement on this matter, saying coaches can show up to their respective facility “if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility.”

Well, it turns out there is one team that cannot open up its doors just yet. That team happens to be the reigning NFC champs.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers will not be able to get to their facility tomorrow. The team is reportedly aware and supportive of its current guidelines.

More on the NFL welcoming back coaches: The league anticipates only the #49ers not be able to get to their facility tomorrow. The team is aware and supportive of the plan and has been in communication with its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

Obviously this is a tough blow for the 49ers, but they have the right coaching staff and roster to overcome a hurdle like this. After all, San Francisco was six minutes away from winning the Super Bowl in February.

The positive here for San Francisco is that players haven’t been allowed to enter facilities yet. That being said, we’ve seen plenty of gatherings take place as players get in shape for the 2020 season.

Hopefully for the 49ers’ sake, the team will be ready to reopen its facility in the near future.