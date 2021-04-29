Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers will draft their future franchise quarterback. Somehow, even in this era of frequent leaking of information and rumors, we still don’t which prospect they’ll take.

Former Alabama star Mac Jones is the overwhelming favorite at this point. Trey Lance appears to be running second, followed by Justin Fields.

Jones appears to fit a lot of what Kyle Shanahan likes at quarterback. He’s a pure pocket-passer and has a deadly accurate deep ball, the latter being a trait Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled with in big moments. While Jones makes a lot of sense, noise is all of a sudden building for Lance.

Right now, just hours before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Pat McAfee is hearing Lance will be the No. 3 pick tonight. It’s not a lock, but the Lance-to-Niners rumors are accumulating in a hurry.

“At [pick] three now, with what we’re being told, I mean it seems like Trey Lance is going at three,” McAfee said during his Thursday show.

Take a look.

With what we're being told it SEEMS like Trey Lance is going to the #49ers at #3 overall IF that goes dahn it could be QUITE a ripple effect #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/5EhWEUL6mt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2021

The fact remains no one knows who the 49ers will take tonight. Up to this point, predictions have been educated guesses. But it’s interesting so much steam has been building for Trey Lance to the 49ers.

Lance was unbelievable during his time at North Dakota State. He’d be an exciting fit in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

McAfee is rolling with Lance to the 49ers tonight. We’ll find out if his prediction proves true when the first round commences at 8 p.m. ET.