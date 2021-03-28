With the San Francisco 49ers pulling off a blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3 in the NFL Draft, the expectation is that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days in the Bay Area are numbered. But are the New England Patriots a contender to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back?

According to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, it doesn’t look like a reunion will be happening any time soon – or at all. Schultz cited cap space limitations and the return of last year’s starter Cam Newton as reasons Garoppolo may not be an option for them.

“#Patriots are not pursuing #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources,” Schultz wrote. “Cap space isn’t there and obviously Cam Newton will return. Additionally, the draft is flush with QBs. No Jimmy GQ reunion for the Pats in foreseeable future.”

Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was traded to the 49ers in 2017 and thrived in Kyle Shanahan’s system when he was healthy.

But being healthy has been a struggle for Garoppolo in his four years with the 49ers. Outside of his NFC title-winning season in 2019, Garoppolo has played in just 15 games.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots struggled pretty mightily in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era. Their 27th-ranked offense culminated in a 7-9 season, their first losing season since 2000.

One would think that a change would be forthcoming, but Bill Belichick opted to run it back with Cam Newton one more time as the starter.

As Schultz pointed out, there’s also the possibility that the Patriots add a QB in the draft.

But whoever New England do go with in 2021, it probably won’t be Jimmy Garoppolo.