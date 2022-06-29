Peter Schrager Has Promising Update On 49ers QB Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Last season, Trey Lance had to watch most of the San Francisco 49ers' games from the sideline. That won't be the case this fall.

NFL insider Peter Schrager was on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss San Francisco's quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season.

Although the 49ers still have Jimmy Garoppolo on their roster, it sounds like Lance is developing the way the coaching staff hoped he would.

"Trey Lance grew leaps and bounds the past few months, from what I'm told, as far as playbook and voice in the locker room," Schrager said.

Schrager then detailed how Lance has been able to capitalize on his increased reps this offseason.

"Trey Lance has been with the team. Trey Lance has been leading practices. Trey Lance has been leading guys. Trey Lance has been throwing with wide receivers. I don't know if the train has left the station as far as who are you going into battle with Week 1."

As a rookie, Lance had 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lance should have a golden opportunity to show the rest of the league what he's capable of this year. Considering the 49ers invested a lot of draft capital in him, they have to be hoping he can provide an upgrade over Garoppolo.