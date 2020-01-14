PFWA Announces 2019 NFL Rookie Of The Year

There are multiple NFL Rookie of the Year Awards handed out each season. Today, the Pro Football Writers of America announced their top rookie and All-Rookie teams.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the overall PFWA Rookie of the Year, the first defensive player to win that honor since the organization began issuing an overall award in 2013. Bosa also won the PFWA’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the writers’ Offensive Rookie of the Year.

You can see the PFWA All-Rookie teams below.

The Pro Football Writers of America have voted Nick Bosa as their Rookie of the Year. Josh Jacobs is their Offensive Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Hsq4qwt9xX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 14, 2020

In addition to the PFWA Rookie of the Year honor, there’s also the Pepsi and Sporting News Rookie of the Year awards. The Associated Press offensive and defensive ROTY are regarded as the “official” award.

In his first season with the Niners, Bosa finished the regular season with 47 tackles and nine sacks. He also recorded an interception.

Bosa will try to add a Super Bowl appearance to his already stellar rookie resume when San Francisco hosts the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.