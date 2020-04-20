Photo: John Lynch Shows Off His Home ‘War Room’ For NFL Draft

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch is ready for the 2020 NFL Draft, according to his latest “war room” setup picture.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be an unprecedented event. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a whole world of difficulties in regards to the logistics of team setups. In short, general managers and coaches will have to have a “war room” in their own homes.

There’s some concern regarding potential technical difficulties – which is more likely than not. But Lynch appears prepared for the draft on Thursday.

The 49ers GM posted a picture of his “war room” setup on Monday afternoon. This is one of the better GM setups that we’ve seen:

My at-home war room is almost like I’m at the @SAPSports Performance Facility. Thanks to our IT and video teams + our scouts and coaches we’re ready for the #NFLDraft this week. #IGYB pic.twitter.com/ytuZKY9Bk4 — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) April 20, 2020

There may be technical difficulties throughout the draft this upcoming weekend, but it certainly doesn’t look like they’ll be coming from the 49ers.

San Francisco is coming off a terrific 2019 season which ended with a brutal Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Looking ahead to the draft, it’s clear the 49ers need to add another piece on offense with the No. 13 overall pick. Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb could be heading to the Bay Area later this week.

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.