Photo: NFL Team Flies Black Lives Matter Flag Over Stadium

An NFL franchise has opted to fly a Black Lives Matter flag at the top of their stadium in response to everything that’s been happening in America.

The San Francisco 49ers, the last team Colin Kaepernick played for, are flying a Black Lives Matter flag at the top of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The flag is being flown next to the United States flag and the state of California flag. The 49ers posted official photos of the flag to their Instagram account.

“Indivisible with liberty and justice for all. #BlackLivesMatter,” the 49ers wrote.

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York has been among the most-outspoken owners in the NFL when it comes to the response to George Floyd’s death.

“People throughout our country are hurting,” York said in a statement on Twitter. “Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against.”

San Francisco has also made a $1 million donation to social causes.

The 49ers are coming off a Super Bowl loss and are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Arizona.