Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the NFC Championship Game.

It has been quite a season for the rookie quarterback. Purdy, who was "Mr. Irrelevant," the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has assumed the role as San Francisco's starter following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

By his side throughout this unexpected rise has been his girlfriend, Jenna Brandt. A former collegiate volleyball player at Iowa State and Northern Iowa, Brandt and Purdy have been a public couple for at least the last several months.

Brandt, a native of Sumner, Iowa, shared her first photos with Purdy on Instagram back in November.

"My roots and my boy," she captioned the post, which featured her and Purdy standing on a farm with equipment in the background and also riding on a tractor.

Brandt has been a constant presence at 49ers game over the last several week as Purdy has stepped in to the starting lineup and helped lead the team to six wins.

Brandt was on-hand at Levi's Stadium last Saturday, watching her significant other pass for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-23 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

She spent the game in the stands with Purdy's entire family, and the group could be seen greeting the young QB and posing for photos afterwards.

We'll see if Purdy's surprising run continues beyond today. The 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening on FOX.

The winner will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

You can bet if San Francisco makes it, Brandt will be there to cheer on her boyfriend.