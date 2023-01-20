Predicting Who Will Be San Francisco 49ers Starting Quarterback In 2023

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 15: Trey Lance #5 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Whenever the 49ers' playoff run comes to an end, the coaching staff and front office will have to determine who'll be their starting quarterback in the fall.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be a free agent in the offseason. At this point, it's highly unlikely he returns to San Francisco.

This leaves the 49ers with two options: Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.

The 49ers invested a ton of draft capital in Lance because of his potential. Unfortunately for the No. 3 pick, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury back in September.

Once Garoppolo went down with an injury of his own, the door opened for Purdy to become the starting quarterback of the 49ers. All it took was one start for "Mr. Irrelevant" to prove that he's anything but irrelevant.

In his first official start, Purdy had 185 passing yards and three total touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He then had solid outings against the Seahawks, Commanders, Raiders and Cardinals to close out the season.

Some people thought Purdy would finally hit a rookie wall against the Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend. Although he was shaky in the first half, he still finished the game with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

While it's possible this Cinderella story comes to an end for the 49ers this weekend, it's hard to dismiss what Purdy has accomplished.

In fact, we believe Purdy is the best option at quarterback for the 49ers next season.

Not only has Purdy shown tremendous poise over the past two months, he has found a way to make some impressive throws off script. Of course, it doesn't hurt that he's surrounded with elite playmakers.

Another reason Purdy makes a ton of sense for the 49ers is that he won't cost much. His base salary for the 2023 season will be $870,000.

Luckily for the 49ers, they don't have to worry about their quarterback situation right now. All they're concerned about is advancing to the NFC Championship Game.