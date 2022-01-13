Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Best ‘Overall’ Player

According to Pro Football Focus, an offensive lineman out of the NFC West was this season’s best NFL player.

Pro Football Focus revealed on Thursday that San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams was the league’s best player.

Williams received the highest-ever grade by Pro Football Focus. He also graded out as a 98.5 in run blocking, which topped all NFL offensive lineman.

Williams will go down as one of the greatest offensive lineman in NFL history when all is said and done.

🥇 Highest single-season PFF grade ever

🥇 98.5 run-blocking grade (1st in NFL) @TrentW71: PFF’s Best Overall Player this season pic.twitter.com/0LjTwb6CHs — PFF (@PFF) January 13, 2022

Trent Williams’ season isn’t over. The Pro Bowl offensive tackle will try and help the 49ers survive in a bout with the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Williams missed the 49ers’ regular-season finale with an injury. It was a must-win game for San Francisco, who gutted out a 28-24 thriller without their best player on the field.

Williams is now expected to return to action this Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys present plenty of obstacles for the 49ers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“Their defense just looks so much to me like a Dan Quinn defense. I mean he’s changed a lot schematically in coverages and everything, but the way those 11 guys play, attack the ball, and go for the ball. He’s got them going and it’s not a coincidence they’re leading the league in getting turnovers,” said head coach Kyle Shanahan, via 49ers Web Zone.

The NFL world can’t wait to watch two storied organizations go head to head on Sunday.