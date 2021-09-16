Raheem Mostert Has Heartwarming Message For Fans

Raheem Mostert’s 2021 season has already come to an end.

The San Francisco 49ers’ starting running back went down with a knee injury in the team’s season opener. It was previously believed he’d miss only half the season, but was later announced he’d undergo season-ending surgery. It’s another devastating setback for the talented speedster.

Mostert has been on the receiving end of plenty of heartwarming messages of support from fans this week. The 49ers running back returned the favor via Twitter on Thursday.

Mostert sent fans a heartwarming message on Thursday.

“I’ve been avoiding social media for the past few days for obvious reasons,” Mostert said on Twitter. “And after logging on today, I’m speechless. Thank you for your incredible love and support!

“And to those donating to @CureMelanoma and @OurOceanon my family’s behalf, thank you!! We’re truly blown away by your kindness! We’ll be donating on YOUR behalf! Let’s keep it going! We’re making a difference! All love.”

Take a look.

It’s pretty awesome fans are being so supportive. You don’t see that too often these days.

It’ll be interesting to find out what Raheem Mostert’s future holds. This is the last year of his current contract with the 49ers. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next year.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are moving ahead with a few unproven and young players at the position. How players like Eli Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon perform for San Francisco will impact the team’s overall success this season.

We wish Mostert all the best as he begins yet another injury recovery process.