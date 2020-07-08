One of the most productive players on the San Francisco 49ers has requested a trade. After posting career-high numbers in 2019, running back Raheem Mostert is hoping to find another opportunity elsewhere in the NFL.

Mostert had 772 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. He really came into his own toward the end of the season, posting absurd numbers in the NFC Championship against Green Bay – 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns to be exact.

Brett Tessler, Mostert’s agent, asked the 49ers if they would adjust his client’s contract. The team hasn’t changed the 28-year-old tailback’s contract, so he has officially requested a trade.

“After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade,” Tessler wrote on Twitter. “Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl.”

Earlier this offseason, San Francisco traded away Matt Breida. It’s highly unlikely the front office would want to get rid of another running back before the season begins.

Mostert is certainly underpaid at the moment, but Kyle Shanahan has proven before he gets great results from almost any running back.

If John Lynch actually trades Mostert this offseason, the team still has three serviceable options on the depth chart. The 49ers already have Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. in their backfield.

This could be a situation worth monitoring, especially if Mostert chooses to hold out until he’s either traded or given a raise.