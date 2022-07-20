Report: 1 Team Is Out Of The Jimmy Garoppolo Sweepstakes

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Earlier this Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Jimmy Garoppolo's agents were given permission by the 49ers to seek a trade.

A favorite for Garoppolo's services hasn't emerged yet. However, it does sound like one rumored suitor can be removed from the sweepstakes.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are not expected to pursue a trade for Garoppolo.

Even though Deshaun Watson is expected to receive a suspension from the NFL, the Browns are comfortable with their current quarterback situation. Jacoby Brissett would be their starter if Watson misses time.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus recently reported that Cleveland did its homework on Garoppolo earlier this offseason.

Garoppolo would provide the Browns an upgrade over Brissett, but he has a $24.2 million base salary for the 2022 season.

If the Browns are going to get back Watson at some point this year, they probably don't want to take on a hefty salary.

With the Browns apparently out of the sweepstakes, the spotlight might shift over to the Seahawks. They've been linked to Garoppolo in the past.