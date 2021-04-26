Mac Jones? Trey Lance? Justin Fields? The San Francisco 49ers will, of course, select one of the three with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft this Thursday. Somehow, it’s still unknown which will hear his name called when the pick comes in.

When the Niners traded to acquire pick No. 3, the belief was that they did so with one quarterback in mind. That still may be the case. But new reports may indicate otherwise.

According to draft expert Todd McShay, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is all-in on former Alabama star Mac Jones. So what’s the hold-up? The Niners’ scouting department prefers former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, appears to be out of the running. But it’s worth noting most reports surrounding the Niners’ plans with the No. 3 pick have been speculation up to this point. We won’t know for certain who San Francisco will pick until it’s announced on Thursday night.

49ers are split on who to choose at No. 3 👀 (via @McShay13) pic.twitter.com/AQQgZOGthO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 26, 2021

Kyle Shanahan can’t afford to gamble with the No. 3 pick. The quarterback he chooses will define his career. He reportedly believes Mac Jones is the best option.

Jones doesn’t possess the dual-threat capabilities that both Justin Fields and Trey Lance display, but his pin-point accuracy is impossible to overlook. The former Alabama star could excel in the Niners offense, an offense that’s suffered plenty of set-backs because of Jimmy Garoppolo’s poor downfield accuracy.

Despite Garoppolo’s limitations, San Francisco made a run to the Super Bowl just over a year ago and even came just a few plays short from winning the Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers believe their championship window is now, which is true. The quarterback they select with the No. 3 pick will make all the difference in whether or not they’re able to capitalize with their current roster.