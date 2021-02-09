Report: 49ers Are ‘Very Interested’ In Blockbuster QB Trade

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and are said to be interested in Deshaun Watson.

By all accounts, Watson wants to get away from the Houston Texans, even though the franchise insists it is not open to trading its 25-year-old star. Not surprisingly, there are a number of teams interested in acquiring Watson.

One of them is said to the 49ers, at least according to CBS’ Jason La Canfora. La Canfora mentioned San Francisco keeping an eye on Watson during pregame coverage for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

“I can tell you, the 49ers, the Panthers [are] among the teams very interested in Deshaun Watson, as are the Jets,” La Canfora said.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms thinks while the 49ers could consider making a move for Watson, he doesn’t think they’d give up star defensive end Nick Bosa in a hypothetical trade. It has been reported that the Texans would be seeking young defensive starters in any potential Watson deal.

The 49ers will look into trading for Deshaun Watson, but Chris Simms doesn't think they'll sacrifice Nick Bosa to acquire the star QB

Watson isn’t the only signal caller that San Francisco has been linked to recently. Many pundits thought the 49ers were going to trade for Matthew Stafford before the Rams swooped in added the veteran quarterback.

San Francisco is also said to be interested in Sam Darnold, and we all know how much affinity Kyle Shanahan has for Kirk Cousins.

Right now, the 49ers still have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under contract, but at the very least, the team seems to be exploring the possibility of moving on from the 29-year-old.