Report: 49ers Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff

The San Francisco 49ers are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff for the remainder of the 2022 season.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, longtime running back coach Bobby Turner is returning to the Bay Area today.

Wagoner said Turner will "be around to help out the offense."

Turner stepped away from the 49ers in the offseason because he had hip surgery. He's now feeling much better though, which is why he's returning to the practice field as early as this Friday.

Turner has a plethora of NFL coaching experience. He was with the Denver Broncos from 1995-2009 before joining the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers initially hired Turner to their staff in 2017. He has been working with Kyle Shanahan for a long time.

We'll see if the return of Bobby Turner helps spark a 49ers' backfield that is dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment.