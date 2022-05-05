Report: 49ers' True Feelings On Trey Lance Revealed

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 19-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers gave up an arm and a leg to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take Trey Lance. But after barely letting him play last year, how do the 49ers feel about him heading into 2022?

According to NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the 49ers don't seem convinced that Lance is where they need him to be yet. Taking to Twitter, Lombardo said that the 49ers staff has been "continually underwhelming" by the former No. 3 overall pick.

In the 49ers' defense, the rest of the NFL was too last year. Lance played in six games last year and completed 57.7-percent of his passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns with two picks.

He didn't add too much as a runner either. Lance had 38 carries for 138 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the ground.

San Francisco's alleged feelings on Trey Lance might explain their reluctance to move incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo. While it's widely believed across the league that Garoppolo simply doesn't have the talent to get the 49ers over the hump, he is still pretty consistent overall.

It remains to be seen whether Lance has or will develop into a quarterback who is even as good as Garoppolo. Until then, the 49ers seem hesitant to take the risk that he is by getting rid of Garoppolo.

The 49ers' training camp depth chart will be telling.

Will Trey Lance be the 49ers' starter this season?