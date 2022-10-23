Report: Christian McCaffrey Expected To Play Sunday vs. Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs after his catch during a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Despite having just two days to learn the San Francisco 49ers' playbook, All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced McCaffrey's status for Week 7 just moments ago.

"New #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday vs. the #Chiefs, despite only being acquired late on Thursday night in a trade.," Rapoport tweeted.

McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers on Thursday night. He'll wear No. 23 for the remainder of the season.

When asked by the media about his newest weapon, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was noncommittal about McCaffrey playing this weekend. Perhaps he was trying to keep his cards close to his chest.

In six games this season, McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

It'll be fascinating to see how the 49ers utilize McCaffrey this Sunday against the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.