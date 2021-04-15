Report: Lot Of ‘Buzz’ Growing With 49ers’ Plan At No. 3

Well, well, well. NFL analysts are already backtracking just days after saying Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers was a “lock.” Plenty of “buzz” is now growing for Justin Fields.

The Jones speculation grew to unprecedented levels following the Alabama Pro Day. Both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were in attendance. Ever since, analysts have cemented their predictions of Jones being the No. 3 overall pick. That is, until Thursday afternoon.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Albright, a lot of “buzz” is all of a sudden connecting Fields to the 49ers over the past 24 hours. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The former Ohio State star is widely considered a better prospect than Jones, and more worthy of being the No. 3 overall pick.

Of course, it’s still uncertain what the Niners will actually end up doing with the third pick in this month’s draft. But one thing’s for sure: Fields makes a whole lot more sense than Jones for San Francisco.

LOT of buzz connecting Fields to 3/SF in last 24 hours. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 15, 2021

The reality is no one knows who the 49ers will select with pick No. 3. It’s all guesses at this point, but as previously said Justin Fields makes the most sense.

The 49ers utilize the play-action at a high rate, allowing the quarterback to make easy reads and throws or the ability to escape the pocket. Ohio State employs a similar offensive strategy, and Fields excelled in it. The talented prospect had 5,373 passing yards, 867 rushing yards and 78 total touchdowns in 22 games at Ohio State.

Right now, it appears the Fields-to-San Francisco rumors are returning. But given the way this off-season has gone, don’t expect those rumors to remain consistent leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.