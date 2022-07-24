Report: Many 49ers Players 'Prefer' Jimmy Garoppolo To Start

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball during their NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers coaching staff is ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and into the Trey Lance era, according to multiple reports.

However, the team's current players may feel otherwise.

According to a report, many current 49ers players prefer Garoppolo to start over Lance.

"Sean Salisbury, on a Houston radio show, said he spoke to someone close to the #49ers QB situation who told him many of the #Niners players prefer Jimmy Garoppolo to start. This is maddening. I’m glad it will be over soon," said Marc Adams.

This has nothing to do with how those players feel about Lance as a player or person.

It has more to do with Garoppolo's relationship with certain players, like George Kittle, and the veteran presence he brings to the locker room.

There could also be some reluctance to hand the reins over to an unproven second-year quarterback. After all, Garoppolo knows how to win football games.

The 30-year-old quarterback has been to two NFC Championship games in the past three seasons.

Moving from Garoppolo to Lance is a considerable risk. But the Niners' coaching staff is well aware of the team's limitations with the veteran under center.

The NFC West franchise really has no choice but to give Lance - the former No. 3 overall pick - a shot.

The 2022 season in the Bay Area is going to be fascinating.