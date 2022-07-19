Report Reveals When Jimmy Garoppolo Could Be Traded

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's quiet... almost too quiet regarding the Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors. However, we can probably expect some noise next month.

Just moments ago, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Garoppolo is "progressing well." The expectation is that he should be good to go by mid-August.

It's then that the NFL world may finally learn where Garoppolo will be playing in 2022.

"#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination," Rapoport tweeted.

It looks like we're going to have to wait at least one more month on the Jimmy Garoppolo front.

With that being said, there is an interesting wrinkle here.

Trey Lance will begin training camp as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback while Garoppolo is rehabbing off to the side.

It's then that the 49ers will potentially realize whether or not he's their guy. If not, they can keep Garoppolo and start him for the 2022 season.

However, if Lance looks to be the guy the Niners can then trade Garoppolo to an interested party.

There's a lot of factors here, but it's all for nothing until Garoppolo is healthy. Rapoport's timeline indicates he'll be good to go by mid-August.