Report: There’s A “Lot Of Smoke” Between Matthew Stafford, 1 NFL Team

The Matthew Stafford trade talks are heating up. So much so, there’s plenty of “smoke” brewing between the veteran quarterback and an NFL team out in the Bay Area, per a report.

The San Francisco 49ers are starting to emerge as the favorite to land Stafford in a trade, per NFL insider Benjamin Allbright. The rumors are prevalent among reporters attending the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week.

“Lot of smoke around Niners and Stafford this week,” Allbright tweeted on Thursday. “In Mobile. We’ll see.”

The 49ers and Colts have been the two teams mentioned the most in a potential trade for Stafford. It looks like San Francisco may have started to pull ahead in the sweepstakes.

If Kyle Shanahan can land Matthew Stafford in a trade, the Niners will become the primary favorite to win the NFC next season.

Just a year ago, Jimmy Garoppolo led San Francisco to the Super Bowl and came just a few plays short of upsetting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Niners took a major step back this season thanks to a surreal amount of injuries that amassed throughout the season. When healthy, San Francisco has one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Replacing Garoppolo with Stafford and inserting the veteran quarterback into Shanahan’s system would be a match made in heaven. The 49ers should do everything they can to land the Lions quarterback in a trade. It’ll come at a cost, though.

Most speculate teams will have to give up at least one first-round pick in addition to a second- or third-round pick and a starting player. The Niners have the assets to make it work.

If the rumors are true, San Francisco is doing what it can to land Stafford in a trade. Stay tuned.