Report: ‘Very Strong’ Expectation On Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Once acquired to be the team’s franchise quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers seems murky at best.

On Monday, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn’t confirm Garoppolo would still be on the roster come Sunday, reminding everyone of their own mortality in the process. The Niners own the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday, and are expected to take a quarterback, even if Shanahan is being coy about who it will be.

Even after trading up to the three-spot, the Niners had been saying Garoppolo would be the team’s starter in 2021. Now, they seem to be backing off that assertion.

Then, on Tuesday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that there is a “very strong expectation” around the NFL that Garoppolo will be before or during the draft this weekend.

If the Niners do elect to trade Garoppolo, you can bet they are comfortable with whoever they draft coming in and starting as a rookie. This means Shanahan is likely looking for the most “pro-ready” quarterback in the class, which is why Alabama’s Mac Jones is the most popular mock draft pick for San Francisco.

On Monday, Shanahan alluded to the major issue the Niners have with Garoppolo, which is his inability to stay healthy.

If Garoppolo is on the block, the natural fit would be a return to the New England Patriots, who are still looking to add to their QB room before the regular season and have been linked to a possible trade up scenario to acquire one of the rookie signal callers.