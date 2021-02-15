Report: What It’d Take For Jimmy Garoppolo To Be Out In San Francisco

After a down year with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo seems like an easy candidate to be moved in the offseason.

But one report seems to indicate that the 49ers value their starting quarterback pretty highly. Appearing on SportsCenter this week, Jeremy Fowler reported that it would take “a big swing” to lead the 49ers to trade him.

Fowler said that Deshaun Watson might be only viable replacement for Garoppolo given that he’s a clear upgrade at the position. Other than that, Fowler says the 49ers “believe they can still win with him.

“I’m told San Fran is looking at potential upgrades, but they still like Jimmy G. He’s 24-9 as a starter, including the playoffs, with the Niners,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “They believe they can win with him, but it would take a big swing, like a Deshaun Watson effect here, to make that change. And I’m told that the 49ers are one of the teams that Watson’s at least intrigued by. A source said, ‘Which quarterback wouldn’t want to be in that offense on that team with all those weapons and Kyle Shanahan?’ So always a possibility, but the Texans have made clear they’re not willing to deal Watson right now. Garoppolo’s still a viable option for San Fran.”

It definitely helps Garoppolo that his teammates still believe in him.

The 49ers reportedly remain high on Jimmy Garoppolo, but would be willing to move on from the veteran quarterback. https://t.co/vdOLSvurfZ — NESN (@NESN) February 14, 2021

The 49ers owe Garoppolo over $25 million this coming season. But they could save a lot of cap space by trading or even cutting him.

Garoppolo completed 69-percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019. He led them to an NFC Championship win, but fell short in Super Bowl LIV.

But injuries limited him to just six games in 2020. He went 3-3, completing 67-percent of his passes for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be a 49er in 2021?