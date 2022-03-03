It isn’t often that quarterbacks who have multiple NFC Championship Game appearances in three years hit the trade block. But San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a unique case.

However, NFL.com editor Gregg Rosenthal doesn’t seem to think that Garoppolo’s trade value is particularly high right now. In a recent feature, Rosenthal said he wasn’t convinced by the high praise 49ers GM John Lynch has had for Garoppolo or presumptive starter Trey Lance.

Rosenthal said that he believes the 49ers are trying to upsell Garoppolo a little too hard. He believes that Garoppolo will ultimately yield them no better than a third-round pick.

“49ers GM John Lynch told anyone who would listen that Jimmy Garoppolo is available and desired, and that the shoulder surgery that will have him rehabbing most of the offseason is no big deal. Methinks Lynch doth protest too much, like when he also said that Garoppolo’s presumed successor at quarterback, Trey Lance, has exceeded expectations. They are selling a bit too hard, and I can’t imagine a scenario where a team would give up more than a third-round pick for Jimmy G coming off a shoulder injury,” Rosenthal wrote.

A third-round pick for a quarterback who has led a team to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship Games in the last two years seems low. But between Garoppolo’s injury history and upcoming surgery, there are obvious concerns.

When healthy, Jimmy Garoppolo is a very efficient thrower of the football. Over the last three seasons he has completed 68.5-percent of his passes for 8,884 yards and 54 touchdowns with 30 interceptions in 37 games.

But he rarely takes over the game the way that some elite quarterbacks do.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Garoppolo as the offseason kicks into high gear.