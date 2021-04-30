The Spun

Report: What The 49ers Loved About Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the turf.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the 2021 NFL draft officially kicked off the way everyone thought it would: with Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not long later, the New York Jets selected former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Those two picks were basically set in stone for weeks before the draft kicked off tonight.

What the San Francisco 49ers would do with the No. 2 pick in the draft was what everyone was waiting for. Well, the 49ers elected to go with former North Dakota State star Trey Lance at No. 3.

After the 49ers announced the pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed what the 49ers loved about Trey Lance.

“New SF QB Trey Lance’s psychological tests for the 49ers were ‘off the charts,’ per a source,” Schefter said. “The 49ers considered him the smartest quarterback in this draft class.”

Leading up to the draft, it seemed like the 49ers – or at least head coach Kyle Shanahan – were in love with former Alabama standout Mac Jones.

Most mock drafts had the 49ers selecting Jones, but that changed in the few hours before the draft started.

In the end, San Francisco opted for the quarterback with arguably the highest ceiling in the draft. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if Lance sees in the field in 2021 or sits behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year.


