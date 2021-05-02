RG3 Names 1 Team He’d Like To Play For Next Season

Robert Griffin III is currently a National Football League free agent, but he has a team in mind for the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old veteran quarterback spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the AFC North franchise parted ways with the former No. 2 overall pick following the 2020 season.

Griffin remains interested in lengthening his NFL career and he has a team in mind for his free agency decision.

The former Baylor Bears star believes he would be a great mentor to 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Griffin played for the 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan, during his time in Washington. He’s clearly very familiar with Shanahan’s system and believes he could serve well in a veteran quarterback role in San Francisco.

“I don’t think they have a guy on the roster that would be better situated than myself to come in and mentor the kid,” Griffin said.

RG3 wants to join #49ers to mentor Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/qqNjG2GCkn — ❌ADAM❌ (@ARock559) May 2, 2021

The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo, though his time in San Francisco is probably winding down. Lance might not start right away, but the plan is clearly for him to be the franchise quarterback moving forward.

Perhaps RG3 will land in San Francisco later this offseason.