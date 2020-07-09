Richard Sherman Crushes New NFL Rule For 2020 Season

The NFL’s new rule prohibiting postgame interactions is gaining a singular criticism across social media. But few can articulate just how silly the new NFL rule is better than Richard Sherman.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman ripped the NFL for trying to push player safety in postgame interactions while at the same time having them play in full contact. He called it “a perfect example of NFL thinking” and laughed at the idea.

“This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell,” Sherman wrote. “Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Just about everyone who saw the initial report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero had the same reaction. Just about everyone who can see the double-standard finds the NFL rule ridiculous.

This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020

“So they can bleed and sweat on each other for 4 hours. But not exchange jerseys after the game? Got it, makes a ton of sense,” wrote former NFL player Alex Holmes.

Baltimore Ravens wideout Willie Snead may have had the best reaction though. “Yea okay,” he said.

Yea okay 😆🙄🙄 — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) July 9, 2020

The NFL is getting more and more egg on its face as it tries to have its cake and eat it too. They’re doing everything in their power to maximize the product on the field while minimizing their own risk if anyone gets sick from COVID-19.

It’s what we’ve come to expect from them, but even in a situation like this we should expect better.