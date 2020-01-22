Richard Sherman Explains Why Kyle Shanahan Is A “D–k” At Practice

The San Francisco 49ers torched the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game over the weekend. Despite losing the team’s starting running back to injury, the 49ers racked up 285 rushing yards en route to a 37-20 win.

Backup running back Raheem Mostert exploded after Tevin Coleman left with a dislocated shoulder. After Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, much of the praise went to “offensive genius” Kyle Shanahan.

The team’s head coach is known for his offensive prowess and that was on full display this weekend. Even members of his own team hate going up against Shanahan.

Star corner Richard Sherman told a great story about Shanahan – and why he calls Shanahan a “d**k.” Here’s what Sherman had to say via the Mercury News:

“He’ll throw so much BS at you. And they’re not game-planning for anything. Some of these plays…man, he knew there was no way we could stop this play if we run our scheme the correct way. We literally have to bastardize every bit of this coverage to stop this play…And he’s not even thinking anything of it — that’s just how he is. It’s like ‘You’re a d**k!'”

Shanahan wreaked havoc on the 49ers defense in training camp, then decided to take it out on the rest of the NFL during the 2019 season.

Now he’ll hope to have members of the Kansas City Chiefs calling him names after a Super Bowl victory.